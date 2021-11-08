Dozens of stolen items recovered from organized theft ring operating in Austin area

The recovered items include power tools, welding equipment, bikes and more.

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you missing a power tool or bicycle? The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) might have your missing item.

Last week, the Texas DPS Capitol Region Criminal Investigations Division, in collaboration with Austin Police Department property crimes detectives, recovered several stolen items from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. The recovered items include power and hand tools, welding equipment, bicycles and more.

Photos of the recovered items can be viewed below:

DPS is now seeking the public's help in returning the stolen items to the rightful owners. If you wish to claim your stolen item, or if you know the identity of the owners, contact DPS at CLE@dps.texas.gov. Ownership will be verified.

Below is a video of the recovered items:

This investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.