UT Austin ranked best Texas school for veterans

The university was also recently honored with a gold medal designation from the Texas Veterans Commission.

The veterans ranking is a subcategory of the U.S. News & World Report's overall national undergraduate rankings, which placed UT at No. 10 among all public universities in the U.S. In the veterans subcategory, UT ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 16 among all U.S. universities.

“Providing world-class teaching and mentoring resources to veterans is a top priority and point of pride at The University of Texas,” UT Austin President Jay Hartzell said.

UT was also recently honored with a gold medal designation from the Texas Veterans Commission. The Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Gold Award recognizes universities that provide excellence in education and related services that "significantly contribute to the academic success of student veterans and military-connected students," according to a news release from UT.

According to the release, UT is home to more than 475 military veterans and nearly 1,300 students are spouses or children of current or former military members. UT said it supports those students through a variety of programs including veteran education benefits support, career services, health care resources, a dedicated veteran/military space on campus and more.

“Our veterans are exceptional leaders, students and assets to the university,” said Jeremiah Gunderson, retired staff sergeant and director of Student Veteran Services. “The needs of student veterans are diverse, so our goal is always to serve them through a holistic approach that supports both their academic and personal goals.”

“The University of Texas has long been a world-class destination and partner for our nation’s military, veterans and their families – a fact that is further confirmed by our recent No. 1 ranking and gold award,” said Joseph Kopser, special adviser for military leadership and strategy policy at UT. “Our commitment is displayed every day by researchers, faculty and staff who work tirelessly to support strategic military objectives and improve the lives of those who have served.”