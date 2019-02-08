AUSTIN, Texas — Police have identified a man who was struck while crossing South Congress on July 25.

Felix Ybarra, 56, was attempting to cross the street on the 5700 block of South Congress Avenue, where there is no sidewalk, when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Austin police.

The driver of a 2013 Kia Sorrento remained on the scene and showed no signs of intoxication.

RELATED: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by Austin police van on I-35, APD says

Ybarra was transported to Saint David's South Austin Medical Center, but later died from his injuries on July 30.

Austin police said the information related to the traffic fatality is an initial assessment and the investigation is still pending.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading Austin PD’s free mobile app on iPhone and Android.

WATCH: Man killed by semi-truck while trying to cross I-35

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Saoirse Hill, dies at 22

Dallas officers receive death threats after body-cam video of Tony Timpa's in-custody death goes viral

Ex-DPS official accused in brutal rape gets large bond reduction with multiple conditions