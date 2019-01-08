AUSTIN, Texas — One pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by an Austin police crime scene van on Interstate 35.

The incident happened near Highway 183 at about 1 a.m. Thursday morning, police said. There is currently a lot of construction in that area and police responded quickly.

According to the Austin Police Department, the person driving the van was a civilian. Police added that the woman is cooperating with the investigation.

RELATED:

Man hit, killed by semi-truck while trying to cross I-35

Police name man killed after crossing I-35 at Riverside Drive in Austin

This is the third time someone has been hit while walking on I-35 this past week. On July 27, a man was killed by a semi-truck while crossing the interstate. Just a few days before that on July 24, a man was also killed trying to cross I-35 near Riverside Drive.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas DPS division chief brutally raped woman in wooded area, affidavit says

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin

San Antonio police: Missing woman's body found, husband facing murder charges