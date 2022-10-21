Zilker Holiday Tree set to be installed on Tuesday, Oct. 25

According to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, this year's tree lighting ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is just around the corner, but the City of Austin is thinking ahead and preparing to set up its annual holiday tree installation next week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Austin Energy crews will be stringing lights to transform the Zilker moonlight tower in the Zilker Holiday Tree in preparation for the holiday season.

The tree is decorated with 39 strings of LED bulbs, each containing 81 red, yellow, green and blue bulbs. The placement of the yellow bulbs on each string gives the tree its distinctive swirl pattern. A double star tops the display, measuring 10 feet from point to point.

The moonlight tower in Zilker Park is one of the original 31 towers that provided the City of Austin with its first urban lighting system way back in 1985. Only 17 of Austin's original moonlight towers remain and serve as the only working moonlight towers in the world.

According to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department website, this year's tree lighting ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27 on the south side of Zilker Park. Pre-event music starts at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony itself will start at 6 p.m. It will feature local entertainment, food novelties, live music and a performance by the Austin Civic Wind Ensemble.

Each year, area youth are invited to compete for the chance to light the holiday tree. Submissions are currently being accepted and are due by Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. Artwork may be submitted online or by mail to Austin Parks and Recreation Department, 200 S. Lamar, Austin, TX 78704.

Additional information on the tree lighting ceremony and visitation information was not immediately available.

This will be the second year the Austin tradition returns after being closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the first time since the pandemic that a tree lighting ceremony is being held.

