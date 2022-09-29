Peppermint Parkway returning to COTA for the holidays

Peppermint Parkway, the one-mile long drive-thru display of lights all throughout the COTA track, returns for the third year in a row to bring holiday joy.

AUSTIN, Texas — Grab your candy canes and your car keys because Peppermint Parkway is returning to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) once again this holiday season!

Peppermint Parkway, the one-mile long drive-thru display of lights all throughout the COTA track, returns for the third year in a row to bring holiday joy to residents and visitors alike from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Nov. 1 and start at $35.

“We cannot wait to welcome Central Texans back to Peppermint Parkway. This is truly a special event for us and we love being able to be part of the holiday traditions our community celebrates every year,” said Courtney Young, the chief experience officer at COTA. ”We are bringing back beloved favorites including the Grinch, the Mistletoe Kissing Booth, and offering a couple of exciting new initiatives. We encourage guests to put on their coziest sweaters and head to Peppermint Parkway for a memorable holiday experience.”

In addition to the classic lights display guests have come to love, there will also be a plaza full of music, food and "magic" on a variety of nights throughout the month-long experience. And this year's display is a little different because visitors have the opportunity to pick up a Christmas tree during their visit to the Wonder Woods!

The Wonder Woods is offering cost-effective trees in Austin, as well as giving away trees to families in need across the city, according to a press release. After visitors get their tree at Wonder Woods, they can stop by the Holiday Market for homemade sweets, gifts and holiday apparel for the whole family.

As visitors make their drive down the Parkway, they may be able to spot live characters like Pepper and Mint as they "deliver letters to Santa," and they can check out the COTA Candy Cane, which is the COTA Observation Tower lit-up to look like a giant candy cane.

After driving through, visitors can take a peek at the Peppermint Plaza, which will be filled with rides, food trucks, the Mistletoe Kissing Booth and the Peppermint Pub.

Lastly, more daring visitors have the chance to drive cars on the actual COTA track for a parade lap.

If you're interested in buying tickets for the holly jolly drive, click here for more information.

