Austin Trail of Lights set to return to traditional format this winter

The annual Christmas lights celebration has had to make adjustments in recent years due to COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — This winter, the 58th annual Austin Trail of Lights is set to return to its traditional format after two years of pandemic-related adjustments.

Guests will be able to walk through the trail – instead of driving through – from Dec. 8 through Dec. 23. The trail will remain closed on Mondays. There will also be a public Night Lights Preview Party on Dec. 2, as well as the Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run on Dec. 3.

The annual tradition featuring 2 million lights has been named one of the nation's best holiday displays by both USA Today and CNN. It welcomes 400,000 guests from Central Texas and around the world every year.

“H-E-B is honored to continue to sponsor Austin’s longest running holiday tradition and grateful to the Trail of Lights Foundation for their passion and dedication to keeping the event free of charge for half of the public nights. Because of their efforts, the Austin Trail of Lights is continuing to bring magic to guests and is coming back even stronger in 2022,” said Leslie Sweet, director of public affairs with H-E-B.

General admission will remain free on seven of the 14 nights, with children under age 12 always free. Additional ticket options will become available later this fall. Up to 50 private holiday parties are also now available for booking.

For more information, visit the Austin Trail of Lights website.