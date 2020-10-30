Working for the Weekend: Halloween events in the Austin area

Let us help you plan your Halloween weekend in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you're looking to get out of the house for some socially distant fun or prefer to stay in, there are events for you happening this weekend.

Here are some things going on in Central Texas:

ACL Live has a haunted tour happening this weekend. People who attend get a guided tour of ACL Live complete with live performances from beyond the grave, behind the scenes stories, and spooky surprises. They'll have a family-friendly edition on Halloween.

Watch Mt. Joy perform this weekend, in either of their two shows on Saturday in Cedar Park at the Haute Spot. Since it's Halloween, costumes are encouraged. This is part of the Love and Lightstream drive-in series. This weekend's event helps out Black Fret and the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

This year it's a two week virtual event. The Texas Teen Book Festival will be from Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. The Children's Programs will be from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6. The Adult Programs will be from Nov. 6 through Nov. 12. More than 125 authors will be participating this year including Elizabeth Acevedo, Dean Koontz, Matthew McConaughey, and Michael Ian Black.

Other events going on: