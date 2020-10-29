Keep Austin Local: Austin Terrier features dog-friendly patio and beer garden

Learn about this family- and dog-friendly restaurant in North Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — We’ve seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help keep Austin local by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This week we stop by Austin Terrier, an American bistro with the tagline “Eat Well. Be Local.”

The owner, Sanjay Rana, said the restaurant had great months in January and February, but in March everything just came to a halt.

Austin Terrier currently only has its patio and beer garden open. Both are dog-friendly. You also have the option to do curbside orders.

Rana said they are looking to get an A/C ionization system to make it safe for customers to eat indoors, and they’ll be rolling out delivery options soon.

The restaurant has salads, soups and sandwiches, but their most popular items are their pizzas and burgers. They have vegetarian options too. An Impossible Burger and a vegan pizza are both available.

Along with food, they have a selection of craft beers, wines and cocktails.

Austin Terrier took a break from brunch for a few months, but they are bringing it back on Sunday, Nov. 1. Reservations for brunch are encouraged, but not required.

You can find Austin Terrier at 3435 Greystone Drive in North Austin.

Do you know of a long-standing local business that could use a little help? Send us an email at news@kvue.com or text us at 512-459-9442.

