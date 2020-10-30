KVUE at Home: Spooky Halloween Crafts

Affordable and easy to make crafts to get you in the spooky spirit.

AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is different this year, but that doesn't mean the spooky holiday won't be special.

If you're trying to find ways to still get in the spirit, these crafts are sure to do it. They are affordable, fun, and very simple.

Let's jump into it!

Spooky Figurines

What you need:

Figurines

Matte black spray paint

Red paint

Paintbrush

Step One:

Find your figurines. We found ours at Goodwill. We found a doll, puppy, bunnies, and clown figurine.

Step Two:

Wipe them down with a damp paper towel to get the dust off.

Step Three:

Spray paint them with your matte black spray paint. Follow the directions on the can. Then wait for them to dry.

Step Four:

Paint the eyes red.

Step Five:

Display them for everyone to see.

Skull Flowers

What you need:

Fake flowers

Hot glue gun

Miniature skulls

Black spray paint (optional)

Step One:

Buy your supplies. We found the fake flowers from the dollar store, and the skulls were found at Goodwill and Walmart.

Optional step: You can spray paint your flowers black if you want. We found red and white flowers and turned the white flowers black.

Step Two:

Put hot glue on the center of your flower, and glue on your miniature skull.

Step Three:

Display your flowers. We found a skull bucket that we displayed ours in. You could also use one of those Halloween jack-o-lantern buckets.

Ghost Garland

What you need:

White yarn

Black felt

Scissors

Book

Step One:

Tape one piece of yarn to the top of a book, and cut it.

Step Two:

Wrap your book 40-50 times with the yarn.

Step Three:

Use the yarn that you taped to the top of the book to tie your wrapped yarn together at the top. You will use the extra yarn to tie to your garland.

Step Four:

Cut the bottom of the yarn off the book.

Step Five:

Cut another piece of yarn to wrap around the yarn and tie it to create a head shape.

Step Six:

Cut out eyes and a mouth to create your ghost.

Step Seven:

Tie your yarn from step three around your garland.

Happy creating!