WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A former Williamson County district attorney was found dead at a home in Rockport Wednesday, but authorities said investigators do not suspect foul play.

Authorities received a call about a deceased person shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Rockport police. That person was identified as Jana Duty.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, confirming the death, said, "We are heartbroken for her family, her kids, and her grandkids."

Jana Duty served as district attorney for a term starting in 2013 after defeating longtime incumbent John Bradley. Duty, who also served two terms as county attorney, was defeated by current District Attorney Shawn Dick.