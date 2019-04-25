WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Suzan Hurley said she was traveling on Highway 79 between Thorndale and Thrall on Wednesday when she saw a splash.

Hurley said a truck was upside down in about 2 feet of water in the median.

She said she called 911, while others stopped and got out of their cars to help in the pouring rain.

Hurley called them Good Samaritans for pushing the car back over to allow a man to escape from the driver-side window.

She said the man was taken to the hospital to get checked out and said his one request was to "call his momma."

