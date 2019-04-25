AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of an Austin Applebee's early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened outside of the Applebee's located near I-35 and Highway 183 at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The victim was allegedly meeting an acquaintance when a third person walked up to the car they were in and tried to rob him. When the victim said no, the robber shot him, police said.

Police reportedly found the car full of bullet holes on Burnet Road.

The victim is currently in the hospital and police are looking for both the shooter and the victim's acquaintance.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Austin police.

