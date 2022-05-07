Williamson County reopens Round Rock voting center after police activity in the area

The move comes as Round Rock PD responded to reports of an armed person around Old Settlers Boulevard and Sam Bass Road.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Williamson County Elections Office said it has reopened a polling location in Round Rock after closing it because of police activity in the area.

The elections office said it has reopened the polling location at Fern Bluff MUD Community Center in Round Rock.

During the closure, voters were directed to cast their ballots at alternative voting centers in the area. A complete list of voting centers and wait times can be found here.

🚨 Police activity has concluded and our polling location at the Fern Bluff MUD Community Center in Round Rock is now open.🚨 — Wilco TX Elections (@WilcoElections) May 7, 2022

The move to close the center came as the Round Rock Police Department responded to reports of an armed person around Old Settlers Boulevard and Sam Bass Road Saturday afternoon. RRPD reported it has since located a possible suspect in the incident.

Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place and Old Settlers Boulevard was closed to traffic from Plantation Drive to Sam Bass Road.

