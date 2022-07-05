One person injured in South Austin road rage shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for the person responsible for a road rage shooting that happened early Saturday morning in South Austin.
It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 2200 block of South Intestate 35.
The Austin Police Department said someone fired a gun into another vehicle before driving off.
The person hurt was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact APD.
