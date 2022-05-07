Shelter-in-place as individual in Round Rock 'actively shooting at police'

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are responding to an armed individual in the area of Old Settlers Boulevard and Sam Bass Road.
Nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place, and others are asked to avoid the area.
Around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, RRPD said the individual was "actively shooting at police."
Neighbors told KVUE they heard shots fired and reported a large police presence in the Behrens Ranch and Mira Vista neighborhoods.
No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: