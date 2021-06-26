Watershed Protection Department plans to reactivate algae monitoring dashboard

This comes after more toxic algae was found in local lakes.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Watershed Protection Department is expected to relaunch its algae monitoring dashboard next week.

The latest discovery of toxic blue-green algae is at Red Bud Isle on Lady Bird Lake and Walsh Boat Ramp in Lake Austin. Dr. Brent Bellinger, a senior environmental scientist with the department, said low levels of dihydroanatoxin in algae samples were collected on June 11.

On Saturday at Red Bus Isle Park, dogs and pups, like Hattie, were running free.

"She doesn't have very long legs but loves running on top of the roots on the trees," said Hattie's owner Dan Zieschang.

Zieschang said he let Hattie swim in the water for a bit but made sure she didn't drink it.

"If you go to, you know, like around Red Bud or other parts of Lady Bird Lake, the algae is much more ubiquitous and observable but Lake Austin, you kind of have to hunt for it more so," said Bellinger. "But, you know, our message is still, if you see the algae, be sure to avoid it as there is a possibility for toxins is there."

Ingesting the toxic bacteria can be deadly. So, David Gibson keeps a close eye on his fur babies.

"I do visual inspections, so if I see it, I keep the dogs out of it," said Gibson. "If the water looks clean, it depends."

That's the right thing to do. Bellinger said if your pet does get into the water, don't let them touch the algae and wash them off afterward. He also suggested going to areas where the water is flowing and if the water is murky and looks' questionable, just stay away.

The mobile monitoring dashboard that is relaunching soon will keep pet owners in the know about risky areas.

"This data will also help us inform how successful our pilot mitigation project is around Red Bud Isle," said Bellinger.

Bellinger said they place warning signs in areas of concern and are working to put more signage up.