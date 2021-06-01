New monitoring reveals no blue-green algae in Lake Austin, Lady Bird Lake

Austin Watershed Protection is still urging people to keep kids and pets out of any water that looks green or dirty.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Watershed Protection Department said it found no further evidence of toxic blue-green algae in Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin, after samples in March had revealed low levels of dihydroanatoxin.

Officials told KVUE recent rainfall may have helped to wash away the algae, but rains could also increase bacteria levels and cause a resurgence with drier weather.

Starting on Tuesday, Watershed Protection will be checking for the presence of algae every couple of weeks during the summer. It is still urging people to keep kids and pets out of any water that looks green or dirty.

The City said if owners allow their dogs in the water, it is at their own risk. The City recommends rinsing dogs after contact with water bodies to help prevent them from licking algae off their fur.

Owners should take their dogs to a veterinarian immediately if they become sick after swimming in Lady Bird Lake. The City also asks owners report the illness to Austin 311.

Dihydroanatoxin is the same toxin the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) detected in other Highland Lakes earlier this year and is the same toxin found in 2019 and 2020 in Lady Bird Lake. The City said although the levels of the toxin are low, they indicate an increased risk for dogs in the lakes.

The source of the toxin is cyanobacteria or blue-green algae. The algae, which can be found in Central Texas waterways throughout the year, are more prevalent in warmer, more stagnant water and are more likely to produce toxins under those conditions.