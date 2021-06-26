One dead after four-car crash in South Austin

Two others were hurt in the crash, one with critical, life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a four-car crash on Saturday morning in South Austin.

The crash happened on West Ben White Boulevard, near South First Street, around 2:30 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was trapped after the crash, according to a 911 call.

One person was declared dead on the scene. Two other people were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and another with critical, life-threatening injuries.

#ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police are responding to a Vehicle Rescue at 500 W BEN WHITE BLVD EB (02:32). 911 caller reporting a 4 vehicle collision, with 1 person trapped in their vehicle, 1 vehicle possibly on fire. Avoid the area if possible. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 26, 2021

The cause of the crash is not known.