One dead after four-car crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a four-car crash on Saturday morning in South Austin.
The crash happened on West Ben White Boulevard, near South First Street, around 2:30 a.m.
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was trapped after the crash, according to a 911 call.
One person was declared dead on the scene. Two other people were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and another with critical, life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is not known.
