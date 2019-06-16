AUSTIN, Texas — Former WWE wrestler and two-time Olympian Mark Henry, power lifter and Austinite, spent his Father's Day helping others.

He decided to give free haircuts and shaves to the homeless underneath the I-35 overpass at 6th Street on Sunday.

Henry partnered with the Austin Area Urban League and the Maestro's Classic beard-care line for his day of service.

Volunteers also handed out care kits as well. Those kits consisted of hand sanitizers, toothbrushes, toothpastes, soaps, beard oils, beard soaps and beard conditioners.

"They'll be able to get cleaned up as good as they're able to get cleaned up with all of the stuff that is in our kits. I just realize that there are a lot of people with needs. I was always anti-giving people money on the street," said Henry.

"These are people at the end of the day. Yeah, some are mentally ill, some are drug addicted, some have control issues and don't want to be told what to do, but you know what? You can't hold that against people."

Henry planned to do this event again next year.

