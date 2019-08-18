AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a serious crash in West Austin on Saturday night.

Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a motorcycle and car crash on FM 2222 at the 5600 block of Mount Bonnell Road around 10:20 p.m. A STAR Flight helicopter was also responding.

There were initial, unconfirmed reports of a vehicle and person on fire, EMS said.

Two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s, were declared dead on the scene. Two others had non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

FM 2222 is closed in both directions. Motorists are asked to expect road closures in the area for some time.

No further information is available at this time.

