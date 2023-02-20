Two arrested in 'street-racing incidents' across Austin, police say

Austin Police said they responded to four different locations across the city for people driving recklessly, blocking intersections and throwing objects at officers

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people have been arrested for evading police during "street-racing incidents" across Austin on Saturday.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), officers received calls at four locations across Austin regarding "street-racing incidents." The first call came in at 9:01 p.m. on Feb. 18, and the last call came in at 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

APD stated that officers didn't arrive to the first scene until more than 20 minutes after the first call because there were no available units in the area.

The calls reported that "street racing" were occurring at the following locations:

Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard

Area of North Interstate 35 Service Road / East Anderson

Area of Berkman Drive and Barbara Jordan Boulevard

The intersection of Metric Boulevard and Braker Lane

In these areas, APD noted several cars were either racing, doing donuts, throwing glass bottles, rocks and other objects at officers, and shooting fireworks and overall violating traffic laws.

The rocks and bottles that were thrown at patrol cars resulted in damage to the vehicles, according to APD, and two people were arrested at one of the locations for evading police.

APD also stated that one officer that responded to the scene was the only one reported hurt during Saturday's incident. The officer was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury and was released shortly after.

The department said the incidents are still being investigated and noted more charges could be filed.

"Lawbreaking in this manner will result in enforcement and arrest. Our community's safety is the number one priority for APD," APD stated.