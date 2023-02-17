Austin police searching for two men who robbed, attacked man

According to reports, the two men pulled out a firearm and "pistol-whipped" the victim in his driveway.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking the public for assistance in locating two men connected with an aggravated robbery.

On Jan. 13, APD responded to a call at 9:34 p.m. regarding an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon outside of a home located in the 9600 block of New Foundland Drive in North Austin.

According to reports, the two men pulled out a firearm and "pistol-whipped" the victim in his driveway. After hitting him, the second man began kicking the victim while attempting to take his belongings. They later left the man's home in a red Nissan SUV and headed north.

The photos included below were taken at a nearby convince store before the crime occurred.

Police described the first person as a Hispanic man that has a thin-to-medium build that is between 5'7" and 5'10". He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with "Blaze" written on the front, glasses, running shoes and dark cargo pants.

There was no image included of the second man, but he has a similar physical description as the first man, according to police. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a hat and a mask.

The red Nissan SUV can be seen below:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. Residents can also submit an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward upwards of $1,000 may be available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.