Police investigating large 'street racing incidents' across Austin Saturday night

Witness video from the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road showed crowds pushing back a police car and setting off fireworks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Video from Central Austin on Saturday night showed what police are calling “street racing incidents,” including a large street takeover at the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road.

The Austin Police Department said one officer was injured in the incident and several police cars were damaged. Travis County also had two patrol cars damaged.

"APD is committed to stopping this conduct," the department said. "Lawbreaking in this manner will result in enforcement and arrest. Our community's safety is the #1 priority for APD."

Witness video shows cars spinning in circles, crowds running at police cars and setting off fireworks.

One video shows those crowds pushing back a police car on Barton Springs Road, then the crowd throwing a firework at the car. The view is from the parking lot of the Peter Pan Mini Golf course.

The witness who took the video described the scene as “chaos.”

Chaos at Barton Springs and Lamar in #Austin. Rioters after a bunch of drifting push back police and throw fireworks at them @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/FVMlK2S3eH — Aaron Crews (@aaroncrews) February 19, 2023

Other witness video from the scene zooms into the distance, where cars are doing donuts in the crowd while fireworks are set off in the middle of the crowd.

That witness estimated there were hundreds of people at the event, blocking the street.

In Austin now: people setting off fireworks, blocking off the street, doing donuts, like 500 people, cops can’t get close (Lamar and Barton Springs Rd)



Is this a promotional event of some kind you’re sponsoring @girdley ? pic.twitter.com/DfNxmDxQl6 — Ben Tiggelaar 🟠 (@bentigg) February 19, 2023

Austin really be like that? IDK, but it was something from a show, movie, dream, or reality?... We can't tell anymore... #atxnightlife #atxtraffic pic.twitter.com/vQgsGUsUYI — Lewis Guapo (@lewisguapo) February 19, 2023

Austin police said on Saturday night they were investigating a number of “street racing incidents” across Austin. They say this is reckless behavior and poses significant risks and dangers to the public.

“APD remains committed to enforcing the law and keeping our community safe,” the department said.

KVUE has reached out to APD for more information about the incident and officers’ response.

The event is an example of an illegal street takeover, typically where “flash mobs” of hundreds of people arrive at an intersection to block traffic and show off dangerous car stunts like drifting and speeding. Videos of the events are then posted to social media, which helps fuel interest in the activities.