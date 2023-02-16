Advocates to host rally in support of proposed legislation to help domestic, sexual violence survivors

The advocates want to urge Texas lawmakers to back policies and bills that support survivors.

AUSTIN, Texas — Advocates for sexual and domestic violence survivors will host a rally at the Texas State Capitol on Thursday to support survivor-centered legislation filed in the 88th legislative session.

The Texas Council on Family Violence and the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault are hosting the event, which begins at noon.

Advocates want to ask lawmakers to back helpful policies and funding. They say that these policies could be life-saving and life-changing for survivors and those who could be attacked in the future.

The advocates will be pushing for legislation like making it easier for survivors to get victim's compensation.

Tracy Matheson, whose daughter was sexually assaulted and killed, said that survivors shouldn't have to jump through so many hurdles to get the funds.

"Beyond the actual physical trauma, there's so much other trauma that impacts the victim and that we don't even know about. And often it is – there are financial repercussions of needing safe housing or needing to change housing or, you know, any number of counseling and that kind of thing. That costs money," Matheson said. "And we need to – they've experienced a crime, and crime victims' compensation is there to support those who've experienced a crime."

Matheson said every little bit helps, and she thinks these changes could be a step in the right direction to help survivors.

She has already gotten legislation passed in honor of her daughter, Molly. "Molly Jane's Law," passed in 2019, states that when Texas law enforcement investigates a sexual assault, they shall use ViCAP (Violence Criminal Apprehension Program) to input information about a reported offender and the nature or details of the offense.

Matheson said advocating for these new bills really makes a difference.

"One of the greatest honors in my life is when survivors approached me, whether it's in person or email or on social media, and thank me for the work that we're doing and for speaking up about something that people just don't talk about, you know. And that's part of the problem. We don't talk about it, and we don't realize how many people are impacted by sexual assault," Matheson said.

