Man arrested, accused of killing his grandmother in southeast Austin

Police said the suspect was caught on camera leaving the residence around the time of the murder.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This story contains graphic details that some might find disturbing.

The Austin Police Department has arrested a man charged with murder in the death of his own 78-year-old grandmother.

The incident began on July 22 around 9:05 p.m. when the suspect's mother called to report a potential incident at her home involving her mother and son after she received a call from her friend about hearing a disturbance. She informed the police that she had a camera in the living room and asked them to go check and provide her with an update.

When police arrived, they said no disturbance was heard and that the house appeared to be secured. At 9:51 p.m., the mother called the police again requesting an update.

She told police that she believed her son, Kenneth Owens Jr., did something to her mother, identified as Yong Dennerly. She stated she observed him through the camera's footage, which she later provided to police, coming from the direction of her mother's room saying "get out of my way b----."

Police reported that she eventually gave police permission to break into the home. Once inside, officials located Dennerly's body in the hallway near her bedroom. She was pronounced dead at 10:47 p.m.

Investigators noted that there was blood splatter on the walls leading to her bedroom along with what appeared to be brain matter from blunt-force trauma to the back of her head. A pool of blood was also observed on the floor surrounding her head.

According to police, Owens fled the scene in Dennerly's vehicle. The home was located on Turnstone Drive in southeast Austin.

Online records indicate Owens, 27, was booked in the Travis County Jail at 12:01 a.m. on July 24. He faces a first-degree felony murder charge. His bond was set at $500,000.

This is Austin's 42nd homicide of 2022.