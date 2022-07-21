Police investigating fatal shooting at South Austin gas station

The murder near the intersection of South First Street and West Oltorf Street is Austin's 41st homicide of the year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near South First Street and West Oltorf Street late Wednesday night.

At around 11:20 p.m. police received a call about gunshots in the parking lot of a Texaco gas station in the area. The store was open at the time and people in the area heard the gunshots, prompting the call to police.

APD said a man was found injured and unresponsive. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Police confirmed reports of a disturbance right before the shots were fired, but what exactly led up tot he shooting is unclear.

APD said the suspect got away in car. Officers are questioning witnesses and looking at surveillance footage to try to learn more.

In the meantime, police encourage everyone to stay safe and be aware of their surroundings.

The incident is being investigated as Austin's 41st homicide of the year.

No additional information is available at this time.

