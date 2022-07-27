Driver arrested for possible DWI after fatal crash in southeast Austin

The crash happened at the intersection of Elroy Road and FM 973.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a fatal crash in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS initially said just after midnight that medics, along with Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue crews, were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision with one vehicle rolled over. CPR was in progress on one adult patient and two additional patients were being extricated.

ATCEMS then said at 12:17 a.m. that one patient had been declared dead at the scene. Shortly after, ATCEMS said the two other adult patients were being transported to a hospital, one with critical, life-threatening injuries and one with potentially serious injuries.

The Austin Police Department later provided additional information, confirming that the crash was between an SUV and a car. One of the people in the SUV was the person who was declared dead at the scene, and the two other patients who were transported to the hospital were also in the SUV.

Police arrested the driver of the car for a possible DWI.

The block between the intersection of Elroy and FM 973 and Highway 130 remains closed as of 5 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

