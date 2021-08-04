Travis County simulation shooting range reportedly vandalized Thursday

Video showed a large rock was thrown through the office window.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A shooting range located near the Lakeline Mall was reportedly vandalized on Thursday, the owner told KVUE's Jenni Lee.

Valor Defense Academy LLC is described as a simulation shooting range. It's located at 13201 Ranch Road 620 North, Suite 106, in Austin.

Owner Daisy Angel said no other nearby business was targeted.

She provided video of the damage, showing that a large rock was thrown through the office window, scattering shattered glass throughout the business.

Austin police confirmed the vandalism was reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.