UT Austin releases statement after two former students killed in apparent murder-suicide in Allen

Officials believe the two brothers may have planned to take their own lives.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas has released a statement after two former students, a pair of brothers from Allen, reportedly worked together to kill family members in a murder-suicide plot.

Six people were found dead in their Allen home on Monday. They were identified as:

54-year-old Towhidul Islam, father

56-year-old Iren Islam, mother

77-year-old Altafun Nessa, grandmother

19-year-old Farbin Towhid, sister

19-year-old Farhan Towhid, brother

21-year-old Tanvir Towhid, brother

A spokesperson told KVUE's sister station WFAA the two brothers who lived in their homes might have planned to take their own lives.

A Washington Post report claimed Farhan wrote on Instagram he was expelled from his dorm in the winter after telling a roommate he planned to kill his family. However, when contacted by KVUE, the university said he "voluntarily withdrew."

The university's statement can be read below:

"The news of this story is devastating, and we express our deepest sympathies to the extended family and friends of Farhan Towhid. The university takes mental health concerns very seriously and has a comprehensive approach to provide supportive services. Anyone with a concern about a university student is always encouraged to call our behavior concerns advice line.

"Farhan had been a sophomore in the College of Natural Sciences. He voluntarily withdrew from school in January 2021 and canceled his housing contract, checking out of his residence hall on January 31. Tanvir Towhid had been a freshman in the Cockrell School of Engineering, who voluntarily withdrew as a student in Spring 2018.

"The University of Texas Police Department has no police reports filed on Farhan or Tanvir Towhid, and there were no concerns reported to our behavior concerns advice line."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line is also available as a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7 and confidential.