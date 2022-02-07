Travis Co. commissioners to consider resolution to provide County workers with paid family leave

On Feb. 8, County leaders will discuss potentially developing a paid family leave policy for all Travis County employees.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners will discuss a resolution to develop a paid family leave policy for all Travis County employees.

The resolution is sponsored by Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Precinct 1 Travis County Commissioner Jeffrey Travillion.

The resolution directs a subcommittee to return to the court in 60 days with its recommendations for the policy and asks that these recommendations guarantee all Travis County employees between six and 12 weeks of paid family leave.

Travis County is one of the largest employers in Central Texas with nearly 5,000 employees.

According to a press release from the county, Travis County employees have access to unpaid Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) time, but they do not have the ability to take extended paid leave following the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child, or to care for a family member with a serious medical condition.

Discussion for the resolution is scheduled for noon on Feb. 8.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paul Livengood on social media: Facebook | Twitter