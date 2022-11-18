Travis County officials investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista

At this time, officials said the death is being considered suspicious due to evidence at the scene.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it's calling a suspicious death after a body was found in Lago Vista on Thursday.

Officials first received the deceased person call from the 5100 block of Sundown Street around 6:40 p.m.

The deceased person has only been identified as a woman believed to be in her 50s. Officials said there was physical evidence at the scene that was "of concern," which is why they consider her death suspicious at this time.

"This is what investigations are for. A suspicious death does not mean criminal activity has taken place. It’s important that we take the time to look carefully at all the evidence before drawing a conclusion,” said Sgt. Sylvia Leal with the Homicides and Sex Crimes unit.

An autopsy was completed on Friday. Officials said they will update the public if it is determined foul play was involved.