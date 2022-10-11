x
Austin police seeking missing man last seen in the Domain area

Justin Haden, 34, was reported missing on Nov. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 34-year-old last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area.

Justin Haden was reported missing on Nov. 7. Officials said he was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing.

Haden is described as follows:

  • White male
  • 5 feet, 8 inches tall
  • 140 pounds
  • Short, brown hair
  • Blue eyes

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or the APD's missing person unit at 512-974-5250.

