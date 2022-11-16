APD investigating after dead body discovered in North Austin

The body was found on the 12600 block of N. MoPac Expressway southbound.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a dead body was discovered near MoPac Expressway and Parmer Lane on Wednesday.

Police told KVUE that crews were still on the scene as of 2 p.m. The body was discovered on the 12600 block of N. MoPac southbound.

Police declined to provide further information as the investigation is still in its beginning stages.

There are currently multiple missing person cases ongoing in the Austin area, including a 34-year-old male who was reported missing on Nov. 7 and was last seen on the 311 block of Esperanza Crossing.

A Silver Alert also remains ongoing for a missing 76-year-old male who was also last seen on Nov. 7. His last known location was the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer lane.

