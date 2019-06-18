AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Officials said the crash happened in northeast Austin on westbound 290 service road, just before US 183.

The deputy was transported to the hospital but is expected to be OK. The driver left the scene on foot and still hasn't been found or arrested, according to officials.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

