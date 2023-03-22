Top Notch Hamburgers opens second location for first time in 50 years in Hutto

Top Notch’s second-ever location celebrated its grand opening today in Hutto, Texas.

HUTTO, Texas — Austin’s hot rod hang out and burger spot was made popular in the movie "Dazed and Confused" - and is now expanding outside of Austin.

Top Notch Hamburgers is opening its second location more than 50 years after the first location opened on Burnet Road in 1971. On Wednesday, burger lovers packed the 11 a.m. opening at 121 Co-Op Blvd. in Hutto.

“We are doing everything the same here, the same charcoal grilled hamburgers, the same hand-dipped onion rings and the same fried chicken that we've won countless awards for, so that's the most important part to us - that it feels good, and it tastes the same,” said Kelly Chappell, Top Notch co-owner.

Top Notch hired 50 local employees from Hutto, who have been training for the opening for the last few weeks. The Hutto location is larger than the original with a back porch seating area that includes picnic tables, a park and a stage.

Chappell is excited that the first expansion in a long time is in the City of Hutto.

“We chose this town because we knew that people would know who we are,” Chappell said. “We wouldn't have to start from scratch. And I think the last four or five days have really proved our point that Hutto really wants us. We feel very welcome, and we're excited to be part of this community specifically.”

But Chappell, who bought the original Top Notch back in 2010, says she didn’t want to change the classic feel of the restaurant when expanding.

“It was a long time and coming into expanding and opening a second location because I wanted it to feel right, to look right, to bring the fifties car hop vibe by to Hutto and not compromise,” Chappell said.

The 10 car hops will be up and running for the public in the next few days, but until then you can still order inside the restaurant.

Additionally, the new location will still have the classic car shows, with the first one occurring on Sunday, April 23, in the front parking lot.

