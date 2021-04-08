Texas Workforce Commission will restructure divisions, some connected to unemployment

Executive Director Ed Serna told commissioners three departments will be reorganized.

AUSTIN, Texas — Changes will be made at the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

Three departments will be reorganized, Executive Director Ed Serna told commissioners on Tuesday.

The agency handles unemployment claims, employer opportunities and career initiatives.

TWC will create a “Customer Care Division” over the next year to handle questions regarding services like child care and career assistance.

"The intent of that division is it will be a main door into both TWC and the workforce system so that someone that doesn't know that we provide child care or all these other services. All they have to do is get to that one place and they can get the service that they need,” Serna said.

The Office of Employer Initiatives will add outreach to help employers.

“The concentration of that group is going to be, uh, to enhance our outreach, improve our communications, as well as continue to do the things that they're doing now,” Serna said.

The “Regulatory Integrity Division” will be split. Some of the workers will go to fraud detection and prevention. The others will handle the finances of the agency.

“Nobody's losing their job. Nobody's losing their pay. Nobody's losing position,” Serna said.

Serna also promised to provide more information to the commission regarding the Texas economy and TWC’s performance.

“We can begin to provide more information to the Commission and to our customers concerning the economy, our performance, and we can begin to make more data-driven decisions from a single point,” Serna said.