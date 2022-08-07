TJJD offering 15% pay raise amid turnover, staffing issues

The department previously paused intakes due to safety concerns from a staffing shortage.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Juvenile Justice Department on Friday announced that it is offering a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff effective on July 1 as it works to address high staff turnover and employee shortages.

The raise will apply to the following positions:

Youth Development Coaches (Juvenile Correctional Officers)

Team Leaders (Dorm Supervisors)

Case Managers and Case Manager Supervisors

Cooks

Food Service Managers

Youth Safety Managers

Parole Officers and Parole Supervisors

According to the TJJD, the raise also makes permanent a temporary pay raise that was instituted as an emergency measure in April. Additionally, the raise increases the starting annual pay for Youth Development Coaches (JCO IIIs) from $36,238 to $41,700.

The funding for these pay hikes comes through cost savings from vacant positions and de-prioritizing other planned spending. The TJJD said it will also shift funds from certain contract services that are not currently being used from planned re-entry enrichment programs that will now be postponed.

The department said that, based on projections, it will be able to absorb the cost of raising salaries this biennium through appropriated general revenue.

"TJJD leadership recognizes that this is not the only solution but believes that making pay more competitive will address the immediate crisis of high turnover and begin to stabilize the agency’s workforce," said Interim Executive Director Shandra Carter. "The conversion of the 15% bonus to a permanent salary ladder increase is the first step in stabilizing the agency. Recruiting and retaining qualified staff is a critical component necessary to meet our responsibilities. We are steadfastly committed to helping keep our communities safe and rehabilitating the youth in our care and custody. We will continue to problem solve and seek creative and innovative solutions to the secure facility staffing and county detention bed crisis."

Friday's news comes after the department previously announced it was pausing intakes due to safety concerns caused by the staffing shortage.