Texas A&M Forest Service says state now at Level 4 wildfire preparedness due to high fire activity

Over the past seven days, state, federal and local fire resources have responded to 192 wildfires that have burned nearly 174,000 acres.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service has increased the state preparedness level to Level 4 due to a significant increase in wildfire activity across the state, the agency said Thursday.

Level 4 is the second-highest stage, with Level 5 being the highest level of wildland fire activity. It indicates "heavy resource commitment" to fires locally, the department said.

The department also cited the potential for large fires and the increased commitment of state and local resources to fires in making the move to Level 4. Preparedness levels are dictated by fuel and weather conditions, fire activity and fire suppression resource availability.

“The decision to move to a Preparedness Level 4 indicates that the complexity of wildfires across Texas is increasing to where they require more time, personnel and equipment to contain,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief.

Over the past 7 days, state, federal and local fire resources have been extremely busy responding to 192 wildfires that burned 173,559 acres. Our more than 300 firefighters, more than 200 TIFMAS firefighters and personnel from 28 states are positioned across the state to respond. pic.twitter.com/DthHroYLBV — Texas A&M Forest Service (@TXForestService) March 31, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it has postponed all prescribed fires they lead due to the abnormal wildfire activity levels and elevated fire conditions around the state. The department said the fire environment has been characterized by "critical to extreme" weather conditions and "extremely" dry grass that has led to the growth of some large wildfires across the state.

More than 200 firefighters from the Texas A&M Forest Service, more than 200 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) firefighters and personnel from 28 states are positioned across the state to respond.

“We want to ensure that the state has adequate resources to protect Texas' citizens and natural resources from wildfire,” said Moorehead. “We are working with other states to mobilize additional fire resources to Texas for assistance.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service and TIFMAS firefighters continue to increase containment on 10 active wildfires across the state, including the Borrega Fire in Kleberg County, the Canadian River Bottom Fire in Roberts/Hemphill counties and the Los Angeles Fire in La Salle County.

