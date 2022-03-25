Austin area seeing hazy conditions as wildfires spark across Texas

The AFD is currently battling a fire near Parmer Lane and McNeil Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said it was fighting a wildfire near Parmer Lane and McNeil Road late Friday morning. Officials said there is a lot of smoke in the area.

The department also said the Austin area as a whole is experiencing hazy conditions Friday due to other fires reported across the state. They encourage locals to only call 911 if fire or smoke is seen.

Friday is also forecasted to be a high fire danger day. Caution is advised with outdoor activities.

Additionally, Friday has been declared as an Ozone Action Day for Austin and the Interstate 35 corridor. The air quality is expected to be "unhealthy for some."

Fire risk is expected to increase on Saturday and Sunday due to stronger winds.

