Austin Fire Department pushes for quicker emergency response times

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether it's a tornado, wildfire or major crash, local firefighters are working to speed up their response times during big emergencies.

Travis and Williamson County firefighters are using a new system, Tellus, that saves time when every second is crucial.

The system is a database installed in dispatch computers that allows emergency teams to locate where an incident happened and find nearby fire units that would be able to respond despite which city the incident occurs in.

The five regions involved include: The City of Austin, Williamson County, Round Rock, Cedar Park and Georgetown.

Tellus is used strictly for all priority 1 fire and medical calls. Chief James Mallinger with the Cedar Park Fire Department says this helps dispatch centers send fire trucks in a matter of seconds while, before the new system, it would take minutes, and time is crucial in emergency response.

"If you have a structure fire, dumpster fire that's near a structure, or have anyone needing CPR or a major medical call, that's when we would send the closest appropriate unit. The patch on our shirts no longer matters, you're going to get whichever fire truck is closest to you that can handle that emergency," said Mallinger.

Chief Mallinger said that, because Tellus is so new, they haven't run any data on the efficiency of it yet. The departments are doing their first month of data review right now to ensure that the database is doing what it's intended to do.

The partnership between all five regions could expand out to other cities in the future but, for now, all cities are happy with having Tellus as an extra tool to help the community when responding to calls.