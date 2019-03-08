DALLAS — Sources say ATF and FBI agents in North Texas are searching homes and interviewing people who might be related to a suspect in the mass shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.

One person, a white male in his 20s, is in custody after the shooting, El Paso officials said. At least two law enforcement sources have told ABC News and the Associated Press the alleged shooter has been identified as Patrick Crusius, 21.

At a press conference Saturday in El Paso, Texas governor Greg Abbott confirmed 20 people are dead and at least two dozen are injured in the shooting.

Texas Rep. Jeff Leach confirmed on Twitter that Crusius is a 2017 graduate of Plano Senior High School, and lived in Allen.

Crusius also attended Collin College from the fall of 2017 to the spring of 2019, according to a Saturday statement from Collin College:

We are saddened and horrified by the news of the shooting today in El Paso, Texas. A student by the name of Patrick Crusius attended Collin College from fall 2017 through spring 2019.

Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones.

Police are still investigating motive, and do not feel that there is a further threat to the mall area at this time.

The El Paso police chief says authorities are examining what he called a “manifesto” that they believe was written by the shooter and shows a possible “nexus” to a hate crime.

