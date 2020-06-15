Texas health officials repeal emergency rules for child care providers

As of June 15, there are 210 reported COVID-19 cases in 177 child care operations – 141 of those are caregivers and 69 are children.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published on May 18.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission confirmed it has repealed its emergency rules for child care providers.

This means providers no longer have to deny entry to certain people, check temperatures before they walk in, have people drop off or pick up their child outside or stop serving family-style meals.

On June 12, the HHSC alerted providers about the repeal of the Emergency Rules. However, it urged staff members to continue referencing the following resources:

Child care facilities are also required to complete an Operation Status Update Survey.

The number of COVID-19 cases in child care operations in Texas has more than tripled in just a matter of a few weeks. We’ve also recently learned the Texas Health and Human Services Commission suspended its emergency rules. Pattrik Perez KVUE explains what that means. Posted by KVUE on Monday, June 15, 2020

Officials have also provided an update on the number of COVID-19 cases inside child care facilities, showing known cases among children and child care workers have more than tripled in the past three weeks across Texas.

As of June 15, there are 210 reported COVID-19 cases (141 are caregivers; 69 are children) in 177 child care operations. In comparison, as of May 21, the HHSC had been notified of 42 caregivers and 25 children in 60 licensed child care operations statewide.

Emergency Rules for Day Care Operations | Medical Specialties | Medicine | Free 30-day Trial | Scribd CHAPTER 745 LICENSINGSUBCHAPTER X EMERGENCY RULESDIVISION 1 RULES FOR CERTAIN DAY CARE OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 (b) An operation must prohibit any person except the following from entering theoperation: (2) Persons with legal authority to enter, including law enforcement officers,Licensing staff, and Department of Family and Protective Services staff; (5) Parents who have children enrolled and present at the operation.