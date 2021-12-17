Two teens charged with felony criminal mischief after Gingerbread House in Kyle vandalized

The Hays Free Press reports that thanks to neighbors, the holiday display was quickly back in working order.

KYLE, Texas — After a beloved Hays County holiday attraction was recently vandalized, the Kyle Police Department says it has found the persons responsible.

On Tuesday, KPD said it has identified and charged two teenagers, both minors under the age of 17. They have been charged with felony criminal mischief.

According to the local newspaper, the Hays Free Press, on Dec. 16, the homeowner behind the "Gingerbread House" on McGarity Street in Plum Creek discovered that his holiday display was trashed. Robert Helm said inflatables were slashed, lights were snipped and vehicles in neighboring properties were also damaged.

After the vandalism, Hays Free Press reported that Helm's neighbors pitched in to restore some of the damages in hopes of getting the display back in order, offering up lights and other decorations.

The display was back up and working on Dec. 17, with Santa back on track to visit with the kids who come by.

The Plum Creek Gingerbread House has been an annual tradition over the past couple years, according to the paper.

