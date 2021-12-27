TCSO searching for Austin man accused of murder in Manor

The sheriff’s office has obtained a murder warrant for the arrest of Christopher Isaiah Martinez, 25, a transient believed to be living in Austin.

MANOR, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 25-year-old man in Manor earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office has obtained a murder warrant for the arrest of Christopher Isaiah Martinez, 25, a transient believed to be living in Austin.

Martinez is suspected of killing Jose Cruz Rivera of Manor on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 13500 block of James Garfield Street. Upon arrival, deputies found Rivera dead on the scene with a gunshot wound, the TCSO said.

Anyone with any information on Martinez or his whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

This is the 12th homicide the TCSO has worked this year.