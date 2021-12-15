Authorities investigating 2 overnight shootings in Manor area

x
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Travis County are investigating two separate shootings that occurred late Tuesday night.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is investigating a homicide in Manor. Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 13500 block of James Garfield Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man in his 20s. The victim had sustained a gunshot wound.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident, but anyone with information is asked to call the TCSO's tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. This is the twelfth homicide TCSO has worked this year and the third homicide in the last week.

Meanwhile, also in Manor, police are investigating a shooting involving a minor in the 11900 block of Jamie Drive, near Manor High School. 

Officers responded to a call of a reported person with a gunshot wound at around 8:50 p.m. A 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the victim was a student at Weiss High School in Pflugerville ISD.

Manor police say this incident is being reported as an accidental shooting, but it is standard procedure to conduct a full investigation. The investigation is active and there is no threat to the public.

