Body found near Guadalupe River identified as 16-year-old

Three people are in custody in connection with this investigation, Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

SAN ANTONIO — The body that was found along the Guadalupe River on Dec. 20 has been identified as Benjamin 'Tank' Loera, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, a week after the initial discovery of the body.

On Dec. 20, the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office was notified about a body that was found in a brushy area of FM 1117 at the Guadalupe River bridge. Loera had been missing since Oct. 26 out of Vanderbilt, Texas.

Due to the decomposition, the body was positively identified through medical records.