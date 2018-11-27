AUSTIN — South by Southwest Conference and Festivals has added new speakers to their 2019 lineup, the festival announced Tuesday.

Brene Brown, best-selling author and researcher from Texas, has been announced as the opening speaker for SXSW. Other speakers announced are singer Lance Bass; actress Elisabeth Moss; puppeteer, director and producer Frank Oz; comedian Kevin Hart; and "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

Jessica Brillhart -- a director, writer and theorist -- is the film keynote, the festival announced.

The festival happens from March 8 through March 17. Click here to see the full list.

