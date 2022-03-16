US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visiting Austin's mayor before speaking at SXSW

During his visit with the mayor, he's set to deliver remarks about how infrastructure investments can create jobs and economic opportunities across communities.

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Austin Wednesday.

Buttigieg will join Austin Mayor Steve Adler to discuss transit-oriented housing and transportation projects in the city. During that visit, he's set to deliver remarks about how infrastructure investments can create jobs and economic opportunities across communities.

Later in the day, the transportation secretary will attend the South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) to host a town hall about President Joe Biden's infrastructure law. After a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates in 2021, U.S. Congress passed a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects.

Good morning! We’re on the way to Austin, TX. Follow me for the next two days as I visit with @MayorAdler, check out the latest transportation projects in the city, and make a stop at @sxsw. pic.twitter.com/PUFhKOzuAS — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 16, 2022

KVUE's Bryce Newberry previously reported that the bill would bring more than $35 billion to Texas. The White House reported that $26.9 billion would go toward federal highway programs in Texas, and it's possible that the Interstate 35 project could get funds from that federal infrastructure law. The Texas Department of Transportation is working on a $4.9 billion decade-long project to add two lanes in each direction along I-35.

In that bill, Texas was also expected to get more than $3.3 billion for public transportation. In Austin, that could mean that Capital Metro's $7.1 billion mass transit plan, Project Connect, will see a boost from the infrastructure bill.

Austin may also get help as leaders expand Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in an extensive improvement plan.

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate, will also be in Austin Wednesday for a couple of events. In the morning, he's scheduled to hold a press conference about the recent abuse allegations at a state rehab facility for underage sex trafficking survivors. At 5:30 p.m., O'Rourke will host a town hall event at the Doris Miller Auditorium on Rosewood Avenue.

O'Rourke also spoke at SXSW earlier in the festival.

