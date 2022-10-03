Elon Musk's famous ex Grimes reportedly living in Austin with infamous whistleblower

Grimes, a singer-songwriter, is dating famous (or infamous) whistleblower Chelsea Manning. And they're living together in Austin.

CULTUREMAP AUSTIN – First came the bombshell that Texas billionaire Elon Musk and now-ex-girlfriend Grimes secretly had a baby via a surrogate. A day later, another bombshell exploded: Grimes, a singer-songwriter, is dating famous (or infamous) whistleblower Chelsea Manning. And they’re living together in Austin.

If Austin were crawling with Hollywood-style paparazzi, they’d be clamoring to snap a shot of Grimes with Manning, as well as a photo of the “secret” baby.

Let’s begin with the coupling of Grimes and Manning. Citing anonymous sources, the New York Post’s gossip-fueled Page Six reported March 11 that Grimes and Manning are now an item.

“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” one source tells Page Six, a typically reliable chronicler of celebrity life. “They’ve been living together in Austin.”

Page Six adds that the 34-year-old Manning still maintains an apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

Manning, a transgender woman who once was an Army intelligence analyst, gained notoriety after leaking hundreds of thousands of sensitive U.S. government materials in 2010. Three years later, she pleaded guilty to some of the criminal charges against her and was subsequently convicted of nearly all of the other charges.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in a federal men’s prison, but President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in 2017 after Manning had been behind bars for seven years while awaiting trial and after being convicted.

Meanwhile, Grimes has been romantically linked to Musk, co-founder and CEO of Austin-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, since 2018. The 33-year-old Grimes — a native of Canada whose legal name is Claire Elise Boucher — is a record producer and music video director in addition to being a singer-songwriter.

So, where in Austin are Grimes and Manning cohabitating? We don’t know for sure, but a new Vanity Fair profile of Grimes offers some clues. The magazine published the article online March 10.

